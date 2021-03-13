Kumu commissions $3 million Computer Hub

− built using COVID-19 investment funds

Kumu village has utilised its COVID-19 investment fund, to build and equip a $3 million ICT hub. Minster of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill attended the commissioning on Friday in the small village, which is located about 30 miles from Lethem in Region Nine.

The Hub is outfitted with computers, electronic tablets, internet connections, a printer, a smart television, and security cameras.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Juan Edghill engaging Mr. Brenrick Francis at the commissioning of the Kumu Computer Hub

Former Senior Councillor of Kumu, Mr. Emric Francis explained that the facility, which was constructed by the residents themselves, will be open to the public as well as allow students to pursue their online classes.

It will be manned by the Village Council with support from the Community Support Officers who will be trained in ICT over the next two weeks. The training would be conducted by young leader, Mr. Brenrick Francis.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Edghill said the ICT project is part of the Government’s strategy to provide equal opportunities to the residents in the hinterland.

The Community Support Officers operating the computers and tablets

“Our commitment is that in every Amerindian community this will be duplicated. The communities have to undertake the construction, the communities have to take ownership,” he said.

The Minister commended the residents for the timely completion of the building. The community, he said, would lead the way for other hinterland villages to follow.

“You will sell your product; your teachers will be able to do their CPCE [Cyril Potters College of Education] course. The [President] Irfaan Ali’s 20,000 online scholarships, you will be able to benefit from those opportunities right here in your village you don’t have to travel Georgetown,” he told the residents.

The Kumu Computer Hub

Kumu is one of 57 communities in the Region that benefited from COVID-19 investment fund in January. The communities received between $3 million and $15 million to embark on sustainable community projects.

Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Mr. Peter Ramsaroop and Regional Chairman, Mr. Brian Allicock also attended the commissioning.