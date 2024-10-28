Labour ministry expanding services aimed at tackling child labour

With concerns growing over the rising cases of child labour globally, the Ministry of Labour has been making notable progress in expanding its services to address this and other labour-related issues.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton highlighted the ministry’s advancements on Monday during the launch of a child labour workshop, at the Regency Suites Hotel in Georgetown.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton at the launch of the child labour workshop

Upon assuming office in 2020, the government established the Ministry of Labour to respond to labour issues and reinforce labour laws.

Before this establishment, the country suffered from a significant shortage of labour officers in various regions, with only 16 employed.

The ministry now boasts over 25 labour officers and intends to employ more workers. Regional offices have also been established.

Minister Hamilton commended this major development while noting that the ministry was able to facilitate this impressive progress during a difficult time.

“We had to reestablish a ministry…We had to build structures and at the same time we had to deliver service. I would say that in four years we have done wonderfully well” the minister underscored.

In addition to expanding its workforce, the Ministry of Labour has hosted several training programmes and seminars to offer skills training and educate workers on workplace safety measures.

Further, the government has expended a substantial sum of $400.6 million to implement necessary childcare and protection initiatives.

These include the distribution of cash grants, the construction of schools, and the implementation of meal programmes to lower child labour rates through promoting education.

The minister stressed the importance of acknowledging the government’s impactful work noting that “we fail to appreciate the work our own people are doing.”

He further urged citizens to delve into learning about the government’s developments rather than relying on outdated information in foreign reports.

As the Ministry of Labour continues to expand, the focus will remain on lowering child labour rates, expanding the labour force, and offering necessary training to citizens.

