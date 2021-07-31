Labour Ministry hosts Emancipation event

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton MP, says Emancipation is about celebrating and honouring the sacrifices of our African ancestors.

He made that statement during an event on Friday at his Ministry’s Brickdam headquarters to celebrate Emancipation.

Minister of Labour, MP, Joseph Hamilton and a staff member

In an invited comment, Minister Hamilton said: “Our theme is after hard work, celebration because we see this as celebrating accomplishment over the years of people of African descent coming out of slavery.

A section of the gathering

So, we thought we would do it in a big way, showcasing the talent of people of African descent.”

This year’s celebration drew staff and passers-by who were drawn to the vibrant performances. The event featured several masquerades, dances, drumming, singing and poetry.

One of the performances at the event

Victoria Masquerade group performing

A plethora of African cultural items were on sale including, art and craft, African cloth, clothing, handmade earrings and traditional African foods.

African inspired jewelry

A display of African inspired art and craft

Several vendors said the event served as a marketing boost for their businesses.

Ms. Paula Evans said, “It helps to promote your business and you reach new customers, new clients. For me, I like to come to these events because it enhances your business.”

Ms. Pamela Downer said she desired to display her culture. “I am glad that I can come here today to showcase the clothes that my ancestors wear, these garments, the material came from Africa. I just want to showcase what my ancestors really did,” she said. Emancipation observances are held annually in Guyana. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, celebrations have been muted, though several groups would be hosting activities this year to honour their ancestors.