Laluni village to become major food production hub − President Ali

The farming community of Laluni, located aback Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke Highway, is expected to become a major food production hub that will contribute to a sustainable food production system in Guyana.

Laluni is home to about 500 residents who are mostly involved in farming. The community is the largest producer of cherry in the country, which supplies several major local companies. It also produces other citrus fruits, cash crops and poultry.

His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali

His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali said that his government, through the Agriculture Ministry will work with the community to develop a programme that will lead to the expansion of the village’s production with support from the banking institutions and private investors.

President Ali was speaking at the village’s annual Amerindian Heritage celebration at the Community Centre Ground on Saturday.

“Let us bring our ideas together, let us see how we can find the best formula that will increase your agriculture production here in Laluni, how we can increase your production in farming,” the president told the residents.

Initiatives such as these, His Excellency said, will drive community economic development in a way that will bring prosperity to all Guyanese under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella.

“That is a fundamental pillar of this government, is to be able to engage and listen to you… you have a partner with the government,” he assured.

President Ali also reminded the people that notwithstanding the difficulties the world is facing, due to the COVID pandemic and other crises, the government was able to support communities through village projects and social programmes, as well as undertake major infrastructural projects to enhance the living standard of Guyanese.

He also highlighted the expanded scholarship programme through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning, which allows persons to pursue academic studies in various fields.

Investments in technical and vocational training to cater for skills necessary in new and emerging sectors were also noted by the head of state.

CDC Chairman Julian Mohabir reported that a $10 million investment fund which the village benefitted from was used to purchase a minibus to transport school children, a canter and repair the village tractor.

He expressed gratitude to the President Ali-led administration for the continued support to the economic upliftment of Laluni and its people.

President Ali also handed over a number of farming equipment to the Community Development Council.

