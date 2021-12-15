Lamaha/Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke NDCs award top students

The Lamaha/Yarrowkabra and the Soesdyke Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDC) on Wednesday presented trophies to students who topped the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, from various schools within the two districts.

DPI spoke with some students who shared their experience along the road to success.

Minister within the office of the Prime Minister with responsibilities for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy with the top students and officials at Soesdyke NDC.

Student of St. Cuthbert’s Secondary, Sabanta Simon said she was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First of all, the journey was really tough and especially with the pandemic and everything, the school was closed and everything so most of it I had to do home study that was really hard,” Simon said.

Minister McCoy presenting award to Covina Singh, student of St. Mary’s Primary School.

Covina Singh a student of St. Mary’s Primary School expressed similar sentiments. “Since the pandemic came, the school work became a little tough on me, but with the support and everything that my parents did for me it was normal. But I am sure if it wasn’t for the pandemic I could’ve done better,” she said.

Student of Timehri Primary School, Mel Campbell, said he was challenged with online classes. “Classes online were a bit hard at first since I’m used to being in a class with somebody helping me out, but I struggled a lot in the beginning of online classes. I eventually picked up my pieces during the ending,” Campbell related.

Councilor presenting trophy to student of Timehri Primary School, Mel Campbell.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibilities for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP, told students that determination is key to achieving their goals. He said they must use the knowledge and achievements gained far, to continue striving for excellence.

“Determination to do the right things, the determination to avoid distractions, determination to move towards a particular goal of yours, determination to make sure that you are not necessarily part of any particular gang or movement for the sake of just being part of them, you can decide what your future is like,” the minister said.

Minister within the office of the Prime Minister with responsibilities for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy with the top students and officials at Lamaha/Yarrowkabra NDC.

Minister McCoy related that the education sector remains key to the government as it produces future leaders. He urged the students to further their studies and lead a productive and meaningful life.

Lamaha/Yarrowkabra NDC Chairman, Floyd Smith encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities being made available by the government.

Minister McCoy presenting aware to student of St. Cuthbert’s Secondary, Sabanta Simon.

“I’d like to encourage you that you are in the right environment, the right time where everything the government is placing on education no matter how young or old you may be…

Our president is setting the perfect example and he is changing the course of our economy and our dynamic,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, NDC Chairman of the Soesdyke district, Bhupendra Deokie said he is pleased with the interest shown by the government in building a future for young people.