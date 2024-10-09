Land clearance ongoing to construct first 250 homes at Yarrowkabra

Fifty acres of land are currently being cleared at Yarrowkabra along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway for the construction of the first 250 low-income houses.

These houses are part of the government’s innovative Homestead Programme.

A total of 100 acres of land have been set aside to construct 500 homes at this housing development that is designed for single mothers.

Minister Croal provides an update for the Homestead Programme

During a site visit on Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said about 30 acres of land have already been cleared for the project which is expected to be completed within six months.

In June 2024, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the ambitious housing project that is estimated to cost $6 billion.

Elaborating on the urgency of the project, Minister Croal said, “We also want to give them access to the land as quickly as possible. We want this project to be completed as quickly as possible…Now, the contractor can also mobilise in terms of doing the prefabrication [works] and work on the base for the houses.”

A section of the housing development at Yarrowkabra Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet; DuraVilla Homes’ Chief Executive Officer, Rafeek Khan, and technical officers from DuraVilla Homes at the housing site Minister Croal and Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet examining the housing development plan

Like other housing developments, this project is expected to create spin-off benefits such as employment for persons along the highway.

One of the contractors, DuraVilla Homes, will be constructing about 200 of the houses.

Some of the beneficiaries have already been identified for the project. They will also be receiving a call from the banks in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture is currently working on the 20 x 40 shade houses which will become a fixture at the back of each farmstead.

In addition, coconut or breadfruit trees will be planted in the front yard, ensuring that single mothers can sell the produce and use the income to support their families.

This project is being undertaken by the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministries of Housing and Water, Agriculture, Human Services and Social Security, and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

Minister Croal was accompanied by Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet; DuraVilla Homes’ Chief Executive Officer, Rafeek Khan along with engineers and technical officers from the ministry and DuraVilla Homes.

The project aligns with the government’s affordable housing programme that is aims to provide housing solutions for Guyanese of all strata of society.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

