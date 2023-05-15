Land titles for Enmore Grass Field to be handed over soon

More than fifty (50) families occupying lands at Plantation Hope (Enmore Grass Field), East Coast Demerara are expected to receive their Agreements of Sale today and also register for their Certificates of Titles. The Titles are slated to be handed over at the end of the week, thereby ending years of waiting.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal met with the residents earlier today in their community, where this announcement was made. The Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Mr. Sasenarine Singh were also present at the meeting, which is in keeping with a commitment of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin D Croal (standing); Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar (center); Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Mr. Sasenarine Singh (left); CHPA Director of Community Development, Mr. Gladwyn Charles (2nd right) and CHPA Surveyor (right) at the community meeting

Enmore Grass Field was initially identified as a livestock-rearing area for residents of Enmore Hope West. However, farmers began squatting in the area in the late 90s and regularisation of the area commenced in 2011. Some fifty-five lots (55) were created in the area and fifty-two (52) persons were verified and issued with allocation letters.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal (right) hands over an Agreement of Sale to one of the families at the CHPA Office, as CHPA Director of Community Development, Mr. Gladwyn Charles (left) looks on

Minister Croal explained that the process was delayed due to the land acquisition process, as the area would have been under the purview of GuySuCo and National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL). The legal transfer to CHPA has since been activated allowing the process to move forward.

Following, the community meeting, the Housing and Water Ministry through CHPA processed and handed over Agreements of Sale to residents at its Croal Street, Georgetown Annex.

Persons living in Enmore East also raised land ownership concerns at the meeting, which Minister Croal stated will be addressed to allow those residents to move forward.

