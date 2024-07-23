Large-scale mining projects should receive unanimous approval at village meetings – Min Sukhai

Large-scale mining projects in Amerindian villages should have unanimous approval at Village General Meetings (VGM), Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has advised.

The minister made the statement during an outreach in the village of Karisparu, in Region Eight on Sunday.

After the village’s consent, the Village Council will need to reach a written agreement with the miner to ensure fair benefits to both the miner and the village.

Minister, Pauline Sukhai engaging the Karispa Village located in Region Eight

The agreement includes requirements such as offering employment to village residents at market rates, and purchasing food and materials from the village if available at competitive prices.

This process is governed by the Amerindian Act of 2006, which recognises and protects the collective rights of Amerindian communities, including mining, and promotes good governance within these communities.

“It has to go through legal scrutiny to make sure what is in the agreement between the village and the company is legally binding, meaning it must also be legally fair,” she underscored.

The following steps must be followed for large mining companies to begin mining activities in the areas of interest.

Additionally, any resources obtained from this endeavour should be used to enhance the quality of life for vulnerable groups and create employment opportunities.

Minister Sukhai stressed the importance of conducting these activities sustainably and with minimal negative impact on the welfare of the people.

The minister was joined by Project Coordinator Besham Ramsaywack and Management Development Officer Antonio George.

She was in the region for a four-day outreach, including advancing the Hinterland Housing Programme where about 40 houses will be built in Karisparu, Meriwa, Tuseneng and Itabac.

