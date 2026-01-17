Largest investment yet to elevate Mashramani as showcase of Guyana’s heritage

– The government to invest over $120 million in Mashramani 2026 – Min. Ramson

In a vibrant celebration of rhythm, movement, and national pride, Mashramani 2026 was officially launched on Friday at the Railway Courtyard in Georgetown.

Recognising that Mashramani’s role in shaping Guyanese identity, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, announced that the government will invest over $120 million – the largest investment to be made – in making this year’s celebration a truly remarkable national experience.

A scene from the Mash Launch 2026 on Friday evening

Beyond the spectacle, Mashramani is a national platform that celebrates our shared history, resilience, and creativity, and to mark Guyana’s 60th Independence anniversary, the celebration will be bigger, bolder, and more tied to our history.

Under the theme “Expressing our culture through innovation and creativity,” Mashramani 2026 aims to bridge the past and present by encouraging creatives to reinterpret heritage through new lenses without losing sight of cultural integrity.

“I want you to know that the world is paying attention to us, and this version of who we are, they don’t know yet. But once they see it and they feel it, they will never stop loving who we are as a people,” Minister Ramson said.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr

The launch featured local designers in a colourful display of costumes from various government ministries and private groups, along with diverse performances from local artists.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Steven Jacobs, congratulated the team for organising and showcasing their costumes for the launch.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Steven Jacobs

He highlighted that this year’s celebration will be rooted in heritage.

“Mashramani 2026 will be different. We will continue to bring the vibes and the energy, because Mashramani is who we are, this is our culture, our history, and this is how we will express ourselves to the world,” the minister said.

The government’s approach positions the festival as a living archive of Guyanese identity, which strengthens national pride, boosts the creative industry and reinforces Mashramani’s role as the cornerstone of national unity.