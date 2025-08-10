Largest police promotions in Commonwealth history — President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the largest mass promotion of police officers in the history of the Commonwealth, a sweeping recognition of long-serving members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Addressing thousands of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) supporters at a massive rally held at Belle’s Square in Bartica, Region Seven, the president said that some 2,800 GPF officers are being promoted.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the crowd in Bartica, Region 7

The elevation will span several ranks, including promotions from Constable to Lance Corporal, Lance Corporal to Corporal, Corporal to Sergeant, and Sergeant to Inspector.

The promotions, which took effect on August 1, 2025, underscored the President Ali-led government’s commitment to fairness, professionalism, and institutional reform.

President Ali also hailed the reinstatement of the annual bonus for police, a benefit the previous administration had revoked.

“We brought back the bonus that then-President Jagdeo gave you… APNU/AFC took it away. This is a government that gave it to you. This is a government that will increase your salary scales… gave you your promotion, and this is a government you must support,” he affirmed

In tandem, the government introduced sweeping educational opportunities, officers at all levels can now pursue diplomas, degrees, or master’s programs at no cost to them, a move marking a departure from previous rank-based restrictions.

Since 2020, the PPP/C government has steadily prioritised disciplined services and public security. Early in 2025, 656 officers across various ranks, including inspectors, superintendents, and corporals, were promoted as part of ongoing capacity-building efforts within the GPF.