Law libraries conference focuses on capacity building, innovation

The 38th Caribbean Association of Law Libraries (CARALL) Conference convened Wednesday morning in Guyana after 36 years, focusing on issues that lead to innovation, capacity building, collaboration, and research to serve the modern legal environment excellently.

Recognising research as a main tenet of the legal profession, the conference brings together information professionals, and delegates from courts, government ministries, parliaments, academic institutions, law firms, and libraries across the region.

The opening ceremony which was held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown saw the attendance of several prominent officials including Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali-Hack, among others.

Senior Legal Advisor at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Chevy Devenish delivered the feature address, noting that legal research equips professionals with the skills needed to use legal tools in a manner that shapes society.

Legal research is solely not for attorneys, but for lawmakers, business owners, law enforcement officers, and everyone engaged in any activity governed by law.

The senior legal advisor said it is important that libraries access and leverage technology and digital resources to allow a vast array of resources to be more accessible.

Senior Legal Advisor at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Chevy Devenish

“I do think that governments need to play a bigger role in providing law libraries [and] the resources they need to contribute to this very important work. But I think that libraries can also engage in other activities, such as collaborating with other libraries and other jurisdictions to see how they can work on arrangements, or perhaps provide resources that another library may offer, a law that another library does not have,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Cummings-Edwards echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for continuous improvement of legal research while acknowledging the rich contributions of librarians in this important field.

She stressed that innovation and building capacity will equal service excellence and even though technology is being embraced, librarians will still need to play a critical role.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Madam Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards

“Take advantage of the technology. AI will not replace you. Search engines and tools will just help to make the research faster and simpler. Innovation is the driving force behind the advancement of our research capabilities and by leveraging technology. We can streamline our processes enhance our analytical capabilities, and provide comprehensive and timely information to support all disciplines, not only the law but all decision-making,” Chancellor Cummings-Edwards underscored.

DPP’s Director, Ali-Hack; President of the Guyana Bar Association (GBA), Kamal Ramkarran; CARALL’s President, Myrna Douglas; President of the Guyana Women Lawyers Association, Denise Hodge and President of the Organisation of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations and University of Guyana’s Librarian, Gwyneth George also delivered remarks.

Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali-Hack

Formed in 1984, CARALL was instigated by the Council of Legal Education in 1982, in the quest to achieve greater cooperation among Caribbean law libraries and enhance legal research services and information resource sharing across the region. The conference will further drive this mandate and build capacity among librarians to support this highly specialised area of the Caribbean society.

