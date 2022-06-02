LCDS 2030 a catalyst for wildlife conservation in Guyana – Minister Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, the Honourable Gail Teixeira, who is performing the functions of Prime Minister, today stated that the progressive nature of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 would serve as a catalyst in promoting wildlife conservation in Guyana.

She made these remarks at the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC) Fifth Anniversary Ceremony and Launch of the Domestic Wildlife Licensing System.

The event was held this afternoon at the GWCMC Office in Ganges Street, Georgetown.

During her keynote address, the Minister highlighted the importance of the LCDS 2030 and its connection to the GWCMC’s goals.

“The Low Carbon Development Strategy offers an opportunity for the Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission—a greater level of prominence because it is an important component of what we’re talking about…it positions you as a commission in a different way than before.”

She explained that the LCDS provides an opportunity to develop a strategy towards transformation, environmental protection, low-carbon economic development, and biodiversity.

“I believe the opportunities are here. And it is how creative and innovative we can be in order to use the Low Carbon Development Strategy and the opportunities it offers to be able to fit the wildlife and conservation management commission into that strategy—into that programme.”

Minister Teixeira also praised the agency for its evolution since its inception as a department tasked with the conservation of wildlife to the GWCMC, as well as today’s monumental achievement of enacting the domestic wildlife licensing system, which will improve local spotting, identifying, harvesting, capturing, and trading of wildlife.

“The whole continuum in regards to wildlife, whether it is the licensing, will allow you to improve the way in which you do things. Allow you to track better and to be able to identify where the gaps are in your system and where you need to put further safeguards to ensure that you don’t have a porous system.”

The senior government official also emphasised the importance of ongoing training for field personnel, as well as teaching and public awareness campaigns by the agency as it advances through channels such as GOAL and other government-funded scholarship programmes.

Under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2016, the GWCMC regulates hunting, trapping, trade, protection, conservation, management, and sustainable use of wildlife, harvesting, and transporting wildlife.

Domestic Wildlife Licensing System processes extend to both commercial and non-commercial wildlife use.







