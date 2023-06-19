Learning lab opens tomorrow – Min. Persaud

The learning lab will be commissioned on Tuesday, June 20, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud confirmed on Monday.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) Pension payment launch hosted at Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown.

“We are tomorrow opening our learning lab which is a good signal of how we plan to go as this ministry, to make every service of ours easier for persons living with disabilities,” Minister Persaud noted.

The training facility for persons living with disabilities was carefully curated to meet the specific needs of each type of disability, making the space accessible and accommodating for everyone.

The first of its kind for Guyana, the centre will consist of a recreational space, kitchen, dining area, and training space, where persons can develop and learn life skills.

It will also allow people to benefit from a number of training programmes to be gainfully employed.

Every effort will be made to ensure that the new facility becomes a hub of support, innovation, and empowerment for persons living with disabilities.

