LEAVING NO ONE BEHIND

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs – Sector Highlights 2021

The PPP/C government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in 2021, embarked on numerous initiatives, to ensure that Amerindian and riverine communities were not left behind, as a transformational agenda was underway.

Realising the tremendous potential for agriculture to flourish in most of these hinterland communities, the government procured 112 tractors along with ploughs and harrows at a total cost of $446 million, to boost agriculture production and ensure food security for Amerindian people.

An additional $434 million was recently acquired in the National Assembly, for further Amerindian development.

An ICT hub that was constructed

The PPP/C administration upon taking office in August 2020, reintroduced its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) programme, that was halted under the previous government. Some $5.2 billion was procured in the 2020 budget to commence this initiative which is being spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister’s Project Management Unit under the ICT Access and E-services for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities, in collaboration with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The monies were expended early January 2021 for the construction and rehabilitation of 200 ICT hubs in every hinterland region.

Also, delivering on its promise of supplying Amerindian communities with renewable, clean and cheap energy, the Government, through a partnership with the Government of India procured 25,000 solar units to benefit residents in these hinterland villages.

112 tractors given to hinterland communities to boost agriculture.

Additionally, $1.5 billion was set aside in the National Budget for the further development of solar farms.

Making good on his promise,President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali resuscitated the Amerindian Land Titling Project (ALT), placing a hefty $650 million towards that initiative.

The project allows Amerindians to secure their lands and natural resources with a view towards sustainable, social and economic development.

Meanwhile,with the reintroduction of the Community Service Officers (CSO) in Amerindian communities, many residents grasped the opportunity to be trained in various sectors, to develop their communities.

Some $820 million was allocated to train and empower Amerindian youths through this programme which forms part of the government’s commitment to youth development, advancement and investment in the lives of Amerindian people.

The serenity at Tapakuma Lake, a tourist’s attraction in region two.

Also, another important investment was the distribution of presidential grants. In February 2021, the 220 Amerindian villages and communities across the country received $300 million. The presidential grants were used to develop agricultural enterprises such as cattle and poultry rearing, cash crop farming, tourism ventures, village offices, and roads.

This was a major boost to the development of the Amerindian people as some communities received up to $5 million.

The community of Capoey, Region Two is a natural tourist attraction and as such the government invested $11 million to develop that community.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs also accomplished numerous critical projects in just one year. Some $3.5 million was handed over to Phillipai and its satellite Wayalayeng in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) for the construction of two school canteens, the purchasing of farming equipment and boat engines.

In order to relieve transportation burdens for parents and students in Monkey Mountain and surrounding communities in Region Eight, the government purchased a truck valued $7 million to ensure these children have equal access to education.

Further, all Amerindian villages in the country also benefitted from the government’s COVID-19 cash grants which were distributed to cushion the effects of the pandemic. This initiative saw millions of dollars being pumped into these communities.

Meanwhile, $53.8 million was also distributed as school uniform vouchers for hinterland students.

These initiatives undertaken by the government in 2021, created a pathway for Amerindian development and sustainability allowing the much-needed capital to flow back into these communities.