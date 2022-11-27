Leopold Street youths to benefit from construction jobs− President Ali

– Two-week training programme to commence soon for interested persons

Over 50 ‘young men’ residing at Leopold Street, Georgetown and surrounding communities will soon be employed through government’s ongoing housing construction project.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during a consultation with several community members, Sunday morning.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging residents of Leopold Street, Georgetown, Sunday morning

The Guyanese leader said with the massive expansion in the housing sector, there is a high demand for workers.

“If you have 50 plus young men that have a skill in construction, on Tuesday we are going to meet… we are going to take them in the housing programme and we are going to work with them on the houses we have to build,” the president stated.

Dr. Ali tasked Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken to immediately organise a two-week training for the interested workers.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn during a walkabout at Leopold Street, Georgetown, Sunday morning.

The 14-day course will ensure the men work effectively and are brought up to speed with the standards of the PPP/C Government’s massively expanding home building exercise countrywide.

The president believes education is paramount for the development of any community.

To this end, he reiterated government’s willingness to provide the necessary resources to ensure residents benefit from any level of education of their interest.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali while engaging residents at the Leopold Street, Georgetown, Sunday morning.

The prudent move by government to employ the Leopold Street residents, will see more than 50 households receiving a regular income.

The support for the community forms part of the Dr. Ali -led administration’s outstanding manifesto promise to provide employment opportunities to Guyanese, despite their religion, political affiliation or geographic location. It also ties into the president’s ‘One Guyana’ vision.

Meanwhile, the head of state addressed several issues highlighted by residents during the walkabout.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn share a light moment during a walkabout at Leopold Street, Georgetown, Sunday morning.

Issues raised included the need for house lots and better drainage and irrigation system.

“We are also going to take that 50 something young men and work with them in the community and drain project,” the president added.

He made it clear that supporting communities is high on the PPP/C Administration’s agenda, noting that persons who are bent in their mischievous ways to corrupt communities will not succeed.

“I will come to communities and tell the truth; the wickedness where they use the television to spread the narrative of hate, we are going to destroy it in the communities. We are going to come and talk to the people directly,” Dr Ali asserted.

