‘Let us work together- newly- elected Mahdia Mayor urges

Forty-one-year-old businesswoman, Eslyn Romascindo-Hussain has been elected as the new Mayor of Mahdia, while twenty-three-year-old Akita John will serve as Deputy Mayor.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai accompanied by Chairman of the Local Government Commission (LGC), Norman Whitaker witnessed the swearing-in of the newly-elected councillors on Thursday in the town.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) shortly after the elections, the new mayor pledged to push for more development in the town and urged residents to work together.

41-year-old Eslyn Romascindo-Hussain is the new Mayor of the Mahdia



“I am willing to work with the township, with the folks. I would look into various areas where I see we need development … I would like them to work along with me with unity and full cooperation,” she expressed.



Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai, who has parliamentary oversight for Region Eight dubbed the event as significant.

“I believe that Mahdia Township needs good leadership, leadership that will express and put enough effort to increase services, improve access to services, and also to improve the infrastructure,” the minister expressed.

Newly elected Deputy Mayor, Akita John along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.



She added that the newly constituted body must immediately start engaging the people and begin to address the concerns and the challenges that are being experienced by the residents.



The minister emphasised that “It is important that the new council remains engaged with the people because the people’s priority and our manifesto will drive the actions that should bring betterment for the township.”



The mayor and the deputy mayor will be taking their Oaths of Office in the presence of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali soon.



