Lethem Fitness walk hosted to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day

The Ministry of Health in commemoration of Caribbean Wellness Day hosted a fitness walk in the township of Lethem, Region Nine where Minister, Dr Frank Anthony joined several participants.

Caribbean Wellness Day is celebrated by CARICOM countries on the second Saturday in September, as part of a unified response to promote health and prevent and control the epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Minister, Dr Frank Anthony during brief remarks noted that the government is keen in ensuring that the Guyanese population is healthy in order to live longer.

He explained that it has been observed that persons are no longer walking due to them travelling in vehicles wherever they go. This leads to obesity and a number of complications that are related to NCDs.

“If we are going to prevent that, we need more people to exercise regularly and that is why, the whole Caribbean – the Heads of Governments, Presidents, Prime Ministers recognize that this is very big problem and so several years ago, they decide to designate this day as Caribbean Wellness Day,” Minister Anthony explained.

“…We want people to live longer and the only way we can do that is if we start embracing this healthy lifestyle …that is possible if we avoid all of these things that we’re talking about,” he added.

He made an appeal to people to change their lifestyle and make healthy lifestyle choices.

Director of Primary Healthcare Services, Dr Ertensia Hamilton also highlighted the importance of keeping fit and practicing healthy lifestyle choices.

Mayor of the Lethem Town Council John Macedo, Regional Chairman Brian Allicock, Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Cerdel Mcwatt, Hinterland Coordinator Michael Gouveia, medical students among others participated in the fitness walk.

Caribbean Wellness Day 2023 is being observed under the theme “Power through collective action” with a sub theme “The Care We Need: At Work, At School, At Home”.

