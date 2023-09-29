Lethem housing programme advancing

– units completed; infrastructure works ongoing

Lethem, Region Nine is currently undergoing significant infrastructural development, with a specific focus on the housing sector.

Major infrastructure works are in progress at the new housing development at Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge), where approximately 575 individuals were allocated residential house lots.

One of the completed homes at the New Culvert City housing scheme

According to the Ministry of Housing and Water, those individuals who were allocated lands in Phase Four and Five will soon have access to their properties as infrastructure works are nearing completion.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves on Tuesday, visited the location and was briefed on the ongoing works by the clerk of works.

The contractor, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, is expected to conclude the road network in Phase Five by the end of this week, while the road network in Phase Four has already been completed. Works are also ongoing on the drainage networks and culverts, as well as the pipe network.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves during inspection of works at the Tract CHPA scheme

In May of this year, a $507 million contract was signed for the ongoing infrastructure works. Persons have started construction on their homes in some sections of the scheme.

Meanwhile, a number of homes have been completed in the New Culvert City Housing Scheme, under the Lethem Housing Support Programme.

The initiative represents another commitment by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to provide affordable homes for Guyanese.

In the first phase of the project, a total of 48 low-income families are slated to benefit. Several other homes are at various stages of completion in the Tabatinga Housing Scheme.

Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge) housing scheme

Conceptualised by President Ali, the programme aims to offer affordable housing options to 600 Lethem residents. Each unit spans approximately 550 square feet and includes two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a sanitary facility.

Each home will be constructed at a cost of $3 million, of which $1 million in support for the building cost will be provided by the ministry.

The ministry has also partnered with the New Building Society, Republic Bank Guyana Ltd, and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, to offer loans to the tune of $2 million, at a rate of 3.5 per cent to the prospective homeowners.

Furthermore, contracts have been awarded for the procurement of clay bricks from various communities in the region, such as St. Ignatius, Kwatamang, Shulinab, and Shea.

Timber is also being sourced from the villages of Moco Moco and Surama.

