Lethem New $45M Lethem health administrative building, training centre commissioned

A spanking new health administrative building and training centre costing approximately $45 million was commissioned in Lethem, Region Nine on Saturday.

The building which was solely funded by the government of Guyana will house various offices for the admin team of the region’s health department and will also see a training area to facilitate persons who are a part of the ministry’s hybrid programmes.

As he commissioned the building, the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony stressed the importance of having all the heads of departments of health within the region at one place.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and a trainee nurse cuts the ribbon to commission the new administrative building/ training centre

This, he said, helps to make it easier to categorise the health services and locate the responsible personnels.

“One of the things that we thought was important was to house all of the regional health officials under one roof. As you know we are offering a number of services and when we administer these services, we need to have all the people in the administration at one place,” Minister Anthony noted.

With the building being across the road from the Lethem Regional Hospital, the minister added that the proximity will help in better management of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the region’s health officer, Dr Cerdel Mcwatt stated that the building will foster better cooperation among the regional health officials, making it easier to oversee the operations of the health system in Region Nine.

“This unit now represents a structured approach for the entire region because all of the regional heads will be in this one building. It will also help to observe all of the clerical functions of the region,” the regional health officer pointed out.

Regional Health officer, Dr Cerdel Mcwatt speaks on the accommodation of the new building

The upper flat of the building houses an open space to facilitate persons who are undergoing training. This will ensure that learning takes place in a more conducive environment.

Prior to this, trainees were being taught in the annex building of the Infectious Disease Centre. This new building will comfortably hold approximately 40 students.

Additionally, at the side of the building is a new dormitory which will also accommodate students and even health officials. The construction of this new infrastructure showcases the commitment made by the government of ensuring that every public worker is being facilitated in a safe and opportune environment.

