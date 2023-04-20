Limited vending allowed in designated zones at Kingston Seawall

The Ministry of Public Works through its Sea Defence Board has issued a statement restricting vending activities in certain areas at the Kingston Seawall due to several issues.

The areas prohibited are the Foreshore between Fort Groyne and Camp Road, the Water-Front Promenade between NCERD Road and the Seawall Tarmac, the Water-Front Promenade and ramp adjacent to the Seawall Bandstand and the Seawall Bandstand and surrounding Seawall Road.

“Unauthorised vending activities have contributed to encumbrances, congestion, noise pollution, and extreme levels of littering around the seawall bandstand and adjacent areas,” the release stated.

The Kingston bandstand

The restriction is also due to the vendors blocking the seawall promenade and also vandalising infrastructure and amenities installed by the government for public use.

While remarkable transformation is also taking place at the popular leisure spot, the stern intervention by the ministry will help to advance the ongoing beautification project at the bandstand area.

That project is a collaboration between the Office of the First Lady, and the Ministries of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and Public Works.

A revitalised environment further aids in adding value to the country, specifically, in the tourism sector.

The Kingston beautification project

With Guyana blooming as one of the most interesting travel destinations, tourists will have an eco-friendlier society to dwell in while visiting and taking in the beauty and scenic views of our country.

In 2020, $5 million went into making the Kingston Seawall a ‘tourist hub.’

Meanwhile, strict enforcement measures will be taken by the government to foster the enhancement of the initiative.

