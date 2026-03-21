Linden-Mabura Road project gets an additional 100km paved road

One hundred kilometres of the 110-kilometre stretch promised for paving along the Linden to Mabura road project have been completed.

This is according to a Friday update from the Ministry of Public Works.

The project is closer to completion just ahead of the highly anticipated Rupununi Ranchers’ Rodeo, set for Easter weekend in Lethem, Region Nine.

Drone shot of works on the Linden/Mabura road project

The completed paving works represent significant progress along the corridor, which serves more than 50,000 Guyanese and is central to the movement of people and goods between the coast and interior regions.

Construction is continuing at pace, with contractor Álya Construtora focusing on heavy structural engineering, road surfacing, and the installation of safety features along the route. Paving activities have accelerated in recent weeks.

To ensure the project is completed within the scheduled timeline, the contractor has employed an additional 100 workers, bringing the total workforce to approximately 900.

Drone shot of works on the Linden-Mabura road project

The historic Linden to Mabura Hill road project, signed in 2023, forms part of the government’s strategic plan to strengthen connectivity between the coast and hinterland, while advancing regional integration through a future link with Brazil.

The corridor is expected to connect with the planned deep-water harbour in Berbice, creating new opportunities for trade and improving the flow of goods and services between Guyana and northern Brazil.

Once completed, the road is expected to significantly reduce travel times between the two countries and strengthen long-standing economic and cultural ties.