Lindeners being educated on opportunities in oil and gas sector

Region 10 residents on Tuesday began benefitting from a three-day outreach being conducted by the Centre for Local Business Development.

The outreach is aimed at educating individuals and businesses on projects and opportunities in various sectors such as oil and gas, construction, and health.

One of the participants, Lisa Robertson expressed, “I’m here out of mere curiosity and being educated on what’s happening in and around our country, knowing that oil is the most recent thing. I’m here to be educated so I can better represent on a simple question-answering thing when somebody ask you about oil and gas, you will be able to say well this is it or that is it.”

Leslyn Marks, another participant, said she is optimistic that the session will help her business.

“I have a small business and recently it hasn’t been doing so well so I came to get a better understanding of the business world and those things and the expectation is to go back with the knowledge to continue and strive”, she said”

Director of CLBD, Natasha Gaskin-Peters said the agency partnered with Exxon Mobil, Hess and CNOOC to provide the free sessions to residents.

“Whether it is that you are seeing opportunities in the oil and gas sector, in the mining sector, in the agriculture sector, whatever sector you are seeking those opportunities, we are here to help you to build those business systems,” Gaskin-Peters told the gathering.

Amelia’s Ward, One Mile, Mackenzie, and Watooka will benefit from the outreaches over the period of October 3-6, 2023.

Participants will benefit from the centre’s core awareness training (Introduction to Oil & Gas, Introduction to HSSE and Introduction to Procurement), along with a general overview of Guyana’s economy and resources.

