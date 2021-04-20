Lindeners encourage others to get the Covid vaccine

The Region Ten Administration has taken a community-based approach to promote vaccination against COVID-19 there. On Tuesday, DPI visited several vaccination sites in the Region, where residents encouraged others to get immunised.

In an invited comment, Mrs. Eunice Blunt said she decided to get immunised to protect herself. “I do not want to get COVID-19, so I decided to take the vaccine because I am asthmatic, so it is safer for me, and it is nothing serious. I am not feeling any way with it, so I would encourage others to come and take the Covid vaccine because it would keep the country safe for all of us,” she said.

Mrs. Eunice Blunt after she took her COVID-19 vaccine

Mr. Nathaniel Seals expressed similar sentiments. “We were told that to be safe during this coronavirus pandemic is to follow social distancing, take the vaccine to ensure yourself from getting the virus or many serious effects like death, so that is one of the reasons I took the vaccine today.”

Mr. Nathaniel Seals

Another resident, Mr. Albert Jacobs, advises that it is better to be vaccinated. No one, he said, should “take any chance and so I have to encourage the adults to take the vaccine because when you are visiting places, you are unaware about anything, so the best thing to do is to save yourself and if you can, save your friends.”

Mr. Albert Jacobs

Meanwhile, Mr. Amar Chetram, owner of Chetram Brothers Sawmill and Manufacturing, who partnered with the Region’s health department to promote vaccination, said he was pleased to join the national effort.

Mr. Amar Chetram, owner of Chetram Brothers Sawmill and Manufacturing

“We need to encourage that everyone take their vaccine, and we want that to happen because it protects us. That is the only way our country can open again … So, if we are going to fight this virus, we have to be on the same agenda, so it is the right way to go forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer Dr. Gregory Harris says the Administration will continue to find ways to educate people on the need to take the vaccine.

Region Ten Regional Health Officer, Dr. Gregory Harris encourages employees of the Chetram Brothers Sawmill and Manufacturing to take the Covid vaccine.

“Region Ten is a very particular Region when it comes to vaccine. The response overall is not overwhelming. Nevertheless, the health team is trying our best to reach out, and so we are taking a community-based approach where you will see us setting up in a community to sensitise persons and those in the far-flung communities,” he said.

Moving forward, the Administration intends to partner with other businesses and government agencies to educate the population on the benefits of the vaccine. As of April 19, the Region had 70 active Covid cases.