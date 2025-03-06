Local authorities selling state lands will face the law – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has again warned of legal consequences for those local government offices illegally selling the state’s reserved lands.

His cautionary statement follows reports that the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) is reportedly selling and leasing state lands, which he said is unlawful.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Speaking on this week’s ‘Issues in the News’ programme, Minister Nandlall expressed his concern about the matter, reiterating that engaging in such practice is against the constitution.

In fact, he pointed out that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the legal custodian of the government’s lands and has no other authority.

“These are elected officials for an NDC. How can they be empowered to dispose of state lands…The president of Guyana has never, the constitutions and the laws of Guyana have not given it to any other person,” the Attorney General stressed.

AG Nandlall revealed that a report has been filed with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) about the Buxton/Foulis matter, and he is hoping an investigation will be launched soon.

“I am hoping that the Guyana Police Force will move swiftly and we can use this to set an example because I have seen the documents signed by the chairman and by the persons who are buying or leasing these lands. The evidence is there and I hope that everybody will act quickly and address this matter,” he said.

The Local Government Act prohibits NDCs and municipalities from selling reserved government lands within their jurisdictions.

However, the government has received reports about local organs illegally renting and selling reserved state lands over the past two years. These actions are punishable by law.

