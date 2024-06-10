Long Creek residents benefit from Chinese medical outreach

Residents of Long Creek along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway received extensive medical services on Saturday courtesy of the 19th Chinese Medical Team.

The team worked in collaboration with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was stationed at the Long Creek Health Centre for the day to address the community’s healthcare needs.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and the Chinese doctors that were present to offer various services to the residents of Long Creek

While there, the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, highlighted the significance of the initiative, underscoring the longstanding and strong bilateral relations between Guyana and China.

“Thank you for all the good work that you have always demonstrated here in Guyana and for looking into the various conditions of our citizens. I know this partnership is a result of the many years of bilateral relationships,” Minister McCoy told the medical team.

The government continues to forge various partnerships with international counterparts to address the needs of its people and improve their quality of life.

A pediatrician examining a child from Long Creek

To this end, the minister urged residents to take full advantage of the medical services.

The medical team provided services which included ophthalmology, radiology, paediatrics, and nephrology, among others.

According to the Consultant of General Surgery and GPHC’s representative, Dr Zhao Changyong, the outreach is part of the team’s objective to visit remote areas where people travel long distances for healthcare services.

Long Creek residents turned out in their numbers to take advantage of the medical outreach

“We are trying to go into remote areas or places where persons are not really able to see a doctor. So, today we came here to provide healthcare for these people of Long Creek. This is an important job for our Chinese Medical Team, especially in this specific area,” Dr Changyong said.

The consultant noted that over the past 31 years, the Chinese Medical Team has conducted nearly 1.7 million medical interventions across the country, significantly contributing to the health and well-being of Guyanese communities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

