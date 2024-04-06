Lusignan Hope and Justice Centre to open Monday – Min Persaud

The recently commissioned Lusignan ‘Hope and Justice’ Centre is slated to be fully operational and open to the public Monday, April 8 to combat gender-based violence.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud made the announcement during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud

“The biggest development of the year was the launch and opening of the Hope and Justice Centre, in fact on Monday those doors will formally be opened in Lusignan,” Minister Persaud underscored.

The centre was built through a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Legal Affairs and Human Services and falls under the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System Programme.

The facility is the first of its kind in the region and has a ‘one-stop’ operational model that allows victims to access to a wide range of services.

These include psychosocial support counselling, legal recourse, and medical treatment among others all provided at no cost.

Minister Persaud explained that “The Hope and Justice Centre provides exactly what the name suggests. Hope to those survivors, justice for those survivors and justice to be meted out to the perpetrator.”

Additionally, the minister announced the addition of a restorative justice model to be implemented soon.

Another ‘one stop’ centre is also being constructed in Region Three.

This will be replicated in the hinterland regions, providing accessible, inclusive services to all.

The Hope and Justice Centre, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara

