M.V. Canawaima Ferry Service resumes

The Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service wishes to advise the general public that the M.V. Canawaima will be in operation as of Saturday 24th September, 2022. This will result in the return to daily travel between the two countries. The vessel is scheduled to depart – Suriname at 10:00hrs, (check-in: 07:30hrs to 09:00hrs) and Moleson Creek Terminal Guyana at 10:30hrs (Check-in: 06:30hrs-08:30hrs) – at their respective local times.

Please note that although there is one scheduled crossing daily, we continue to operate as traffic warrants, and as such, multiple trips may be facilitated if deemed necessary.

Management apologises for any inconvenience caused by the brief break in service and looks forward for your continued support.

