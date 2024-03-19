M.V. Kanawan and M.V. Sabanto to resume Supenaam Service on Thursday

– Free Wi-Fi by early April

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) is pleased to inform the public that the emergency repair works that were carried out at the Parika and Supenaam Stellings are completed. The linkspan bridges and abutment beams at both stellings were extensively damaged thus requiring emergency repairs. A collaboration among the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Harbours Department, and the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation resulted in remedial works being completed within the stipulated time.

Transport and Harbours Department is pleased to announced that the M.V. Kanawan and M.V. Sabanto will resume normal operations on Thursday 21st March 2024 with the first trip commencing at 05:00 hrs. Ferrypass has been uploaded with the schedules for both vessels to allow persons to commence bookings for the holidays.

Transport and Harbours Department thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during this time. The agency takes this opportunity to announce that by early April travelers on the M.V. Kanawan and M.V. Sabanto will enjoy free Wi-Fi access onboard.

