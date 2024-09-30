Mabaruma residents to get heavy equipment operator training

Residents of Mabaruma sub-district in Region One will soon get an opportunity to become skilled heavy-duty equipment operators. The training programme is designed to enhance the region’s workforce.

The six-month course will be administered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and is set to begin before the end of 2024.

Minister of Hamilton, Joseph Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, made the announcement during a meeting at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in Mabaruma last Saturday.

“We look to communities to present the programmes that they think might be useful for the development of their communities. We don’t impose any programme on the community,” the labour minister said.

He reminded the gathering that each year more women have been taking advantage of training courses that were once dominated by men.

“Important to our training and development is the involvement of females. No more can we run a society whereby men can determine what is a man’s or woman’s work,” the minister pointed out.

A trainee operating a machine

During the period of training students will receive a stipend along with the relevant protective gear.

Upon completion, participants will receive a toolkit consisting of information to assist them in establishing their own businesses.

To address demands in the region for additional skills, the minister revealed plans to make a variety of programmes available in 2025.

“Within the first quarter of 2025, we have to do a special project in Baramita for training and development,” the minister highlighted.

A section of the meeting at the Regional Democratic Council in Mabaruma

And estimated 564 persons have already been certified in various technical areas throughout Region One.

Last Friday, 20 Sebai and Canal Bank residents graduated as small engine technicians following a four-month training course.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, welcomed the initiative and said that the programme will help communities that are facing social ills and it will enable residents to be gainfully employed.

