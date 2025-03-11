Machine, project valued $19.5M commissioned at Aranaputa, Rupurtee

A heavy-duty machine valued at $14.5 million was commissioned on Monday by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai in Aranaputa, Region Nine.

The equipment was funded through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 Carbon Credits initiative.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

This is the first acquisition of its kind for the Village Council. It will be used to develop agricultural farmlands, allowing residents to plant and sustain their livelihoods.

The machine will also be utilised to carry out infrastructural projects like the construction of roads.

Chairperson Gillian Rodrigues expressed “We have never had such equipment…I think everything is just working out fine for the community under this government.”

She added that the village has benefitted from $48 million over two years.

While Aranaputa falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s purview, the Amerindian affairs ministry will continue to support its development through initiatives like the Carbon Credit, the Presidential Grant and Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) projects.

“We will continue to embrace Aranaputa because we have done so to all the communities, settlements and villages across the ten administrative regions of this country. You will receive capital items based on your priority and request,” Minister Sukhai said.

The ceremonial ribbing cut for the $5 million sewing centre in Rupurtee

The minister also witnessed the signing of a significant investment project in the village.

A $5 million sewing centre was also commissioned in Rupurtee, a satellite village of Annai.

Through this investment, men and women residing there will gain skills free of cost to sustain their families and their livelihoods.

Minister Sukhai lauded the quality of the works stating “This building is of high quality, and I am very happy to realise it with you as a partner.”

She also engaged and listened to residents’ concerns as part of the government’s ongoing nationwide outreaches.

The minister was joined by Vice Chairman, Bertie Xavier; Legal Officer at the ministry, Miriam Ming-Andrew; Principal Regional Development Officer, Anil Roberts and the region’s Management Development Officer (MDO), Mohamed Nazim.

Minister Sukhai, Vice Chairman Bertie Xavier, and Principal Regional Development Officer, Anil Roberts along with councillors of Aranaputa NDC A villager showcasing an end product of the sewing centre Scores of Aranaputa residents attend the engagement on Monday

