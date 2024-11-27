Magistrates undergoing restorative justice training

Magistrates in Guyana are participating in a two-day restorative justice training programme aimed at equipping them with the tools to better apply the Restorative Justice Act of 2022.

The initiative seeks to focus on rehabilitating offenders through a process of reconciliation with their victims and the community at large. This applies to cases that are not capital offences.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall (SC), speaks on the importance of the training to Guyana’s judicial system

The training, funded by the Canadian government, commenced on Wednesday at Cara Lodge, Georgetown.

In delivering the feature address, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, underscored the significance of restorative justice in mitigating conflict escalation within the judicial process.

“Our magistrates represent the first stage of interaction with our court system. Therefore, you are the most important platform. So, what impressions they get from the interaction with you will influence their perception of our justice system,” Minister Nandlall stated.

The training introduces magistrates to the role of restorative justice officers, equipping them to delegate appropriate cases for informal resolution.

“So, you will have an authorised officer who can sit with these people in an informal, non-code setting and talk to them while trying to find solutions between the two parties,” the attorney general explained.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, (SC), Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Senior International Assistance Officer of the Canadian High Commission, Tariq Clarke

This approach is expected to reduce court time, alleviate backlogs of minor cases, and lower the prison population.

Minister Nandlall also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish restorative justice offices nationwide. These officers will operate alongside probation officers to enhance efficiency in resolving cases.

Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards, commended the training, noting its importance in implementing the Restorative Justice Act of 2022.

“It is also important for us as judicial officers, magistrates, and judges to be exposed to such training and apply it to the courtroom…This can lead to increased public trust and confidence in the justice system,” the chancellor said.

She added that it would also improve the resolution of conflict within society.

Meanwhile, Senior International Assistance Officer of the Canadian High Commission, Tariq Williams, stated that Canada’s support in restorative justice training is rooted in the belief that a fair and effective justice system is fundamental to a developing country.

Some of the restorative justice officers at the training

“By supporting restorative justice efforts, we aim to contribute to the development of a justice system that is not only humane, but is also more effective in achieving true justice,” Williams noted.

He pointed out that Guyana’s effort to improve its justice system with the recent commission of a second Hope and Justice Centre represents the government’s commitment to modernising its justice sector and aligning it with international best practices.

