Mahdia District Hospital A&E to undergo renovations -RHO

Region Eight Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Ravindra Dudhnauth says rehabilitation of the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at the Mahdia District Hospital would start soon.

Dr. Dudhnauth told DPI that this is in keeping with the Ministry’s plans to boost the hospital’s capacity to provide better service to the people. In addition to providing emergency care, complicated medical cases are also treated in the A&E unit he said, necessitating the upgrade.

“In terms of infrastructure development, we are rehabilitating our Accident and Emergency [A&E] Department at the Mahdia District Hospital, which will see massive improvement where we should have the capacity to put in four critical beds in that Department,” he said.

In keeping with this, the RHO said, the hospital’s x-ray machine has been repaired.

“For the past two years, the Mahdia District Hospital’s x-ray machine was not working and so after some requests, it was made possible for us. Now our x-ray machine is up and running and we will also have the capacity to do ultrasounds,” he added.

This is all part of the Health Ministry’s initiative to reduce the number of referrals to the main health institution, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Meanwhile, medical equipment at the hospital and health facilities in the North Pakaraimas will be serviced.

The RHO said, “we have gotten calls to service our oxygen concentrator; it is an equipment that generates its oxygen for persons who need assistance to breathe and even increase energy levels oxygen and so on.”

These works have been catered for in the Ministry’s budget.

The $383.1 billion 2021 Budget, which was passed in the National Assembly on Thursday, was presented under the theme, “A Path to Recovery, Economic Dynamism and Resilience.”