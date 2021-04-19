Mahdia miners raise concerns with Natural Resources Minister

Miners and other residents of Mahdia at the weekend met and interacted with the Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Amerindian Affairs Hon. Pauline Sukhai.

They used the opportunity to raise their concerns with land and roads being common themes. The small miners believe they are at a disadvantage when it comes to the use of mining lands.

Residents interacting with the Ministers

It was Minister Bharrat’s first official visit to the mining town, but he was no stranger to the issues.

“I know as small miners you are faced with this problem that you are being used as prospectors, meaning that the big miners put you on the land, and when you find something, they come and put you off the land. I know that’s one of the biggest issues that we have, but you need to understand our position in a situation like that too; that was a private arrangement between you and the landowner, so when you make a contract between someone, you need to make a proper contract,” Minister Bharrat noted.

Ministers Pauline Sukhai and Vickram Bharrat interacting with a resident during the walkabout.

He urged the miners to make formal agreements because the matter is difficult to resolve when this is not done even if they approach the Ministry for assistance.

Minister Bharrat added that a lottery is being considered to make more lands available later this year or early 2022. This would give small miners a chance to acquire lands. The miners can still apply to the GGMC or the Closed Area Committee for land in the meantime.

Ministers Pauline Sukhai and Vickram Bharrat interacting with a resident during the walkabout.

The Minister also told the gathering that there are efforts to ensure there are proper roads in the hinterland regions.

“Our objective over the next two to three years is to ensure that we open up new areas. As a matter of fact, what we are discussing right now is for GGMC to have a road works unit, meaning we have truck and bulldozer and excavator and roller and all these equipment, so that we can open up new areas because it is expensive to open new areas, I can tell you that.”

Mahdia

The Natural Resources Minister noted that there has been a renewed interest in mining in recent months and added that he would continue to make representation for incentives to develop the sector.

He said mining benefits close to 200,000 directly and indirectly, and since taking office, the Government has placed a lot of emphasis on the mining sector, including removing VAT from mining equipment.

Vehicle stuck in the mud at Tiger Creek, blocking traffic over the bridge

“Mining has been driving our country’s economy over the last couple of years; mining is driving our economy right now. That is why I want to commend you for the effort that you are making. Yes, we have oil and gas, and there is so much talk and so much emphasis on oil and gas, but I want to assure you, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, that we will not neglect the mining sector or the logging sector or agriculture or any other of the traditional and non-traditional sectors at the expense of oil and gas.”

The miners were also urged to respect the environment when engaged in mining activities.

The Minister noted the concerns raised and is optimistic that the necessary steps will be taken to resolve them.

Residents at the Meeting in Mahdia

Consideration will also be given to the possibility of decentralising some of the GGMC services to the town.

While in the mining town, the Ministers also visited the bridge at Tiger Creek, a major area of concern for those who reside and work in that part of the country. The team also conducted a community walkabout, interacting with residents while listening to their problems.

Head of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission Mr. Newell Dennison and Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Forestry Commission Tasreef Khan were also on the visit.