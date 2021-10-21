Major infrastructural works for Region Two

Significant infrastructural works are underway to rehabilitate the river dam at Charity, Region Two, at the cost of $89 million.

The project commenced on October 15, and is expected to be completed within six months.

Region Two Regional Vice-Chairman Mr Humace Oudit

Speaking with DPI, Regional Vice-Chairman Humace Oudit said the road network is one of the region’s most important thoroughfares, hence the administration’s urgency to have it rehabilitated.

He said the project will help boost the regional and national economy, in keeping with the government’s commitment to transform the country.

The scope of work will see about 450 meters of the road in reinforced concrete while 350 meters will be done in asphalt.

A frontal view of the Queenstown Nursery School.

“This road project will bring great relief to residents, businesses and farmers who traverse daily to transport their produce from Pomeroon to the various markets. For years, we had lobbied for this dam to be reconstructed since every time there is a high tide, it causes flooding. So now with the government’s intervention, this will be a thing of the past.”

Since 2015, the Charity River dam has been sinking despite efforts to reinforce it. During high tides, the Pomeroon River would usually overtop, causing extensive flooding in the area.

In 2020, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development undertook emergency works, resurfacing countless potholes alongside the embankment.

A section of the Charity River dam road network.

Meanwhile, Oudit said that the construction of the $31.7M Queenstown Nursery School is currently in its final stage which is being constructed according to the Ministry of Education’s non-academic standards.

He explained that for years, both students and teachers had to occupy the lower flat of the Aberdeen Zorg-en-Vlyght Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) building.

The contract was awarded to Kamta Persaud of K&J Contracting Services. The regional administration has however, been closely monitoring the works.

“The progress of this work is moving smoothly and so we expected it to be completed within the next months. This facility will be able to house about 100 students from Queenstown and surrounding communities.”

The region will also see to the construction of a new $585 million Abram Zuil Secondary School which is expected to house close to 900 students.