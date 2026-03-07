Major upgrade planned for Mon Repos livestock farm

– as government invites bids for cattle pen reconstruction

A $25.59 million investment will boost cattle breeding operations at the Livestock Farm in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise Guyana’s livestock sector, strengthen genetic improvement programmes, and expand local production capacity.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), has invited eligible contractors to submit bids for the reconstruction of artificial insemination cattle pens.

Over the past years, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has been actively rehabilitating and upgrading livestock infrastructure across the country, including artificial insemination facilities, breeding stations, and cattle pens.

These improvements are intended to support farmers with access to improved breeding operations and boost productivity within the cattle industry.

This investment aligns with the government’s broader agriculture agenda.

This agenda is aimed at strengthening food security, increasing local production, and reducing reliance on imported livestock products.

Interested contractors can uplift bidding documents from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) main office at Mon Repos beginning March 11, 2026, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $2,000.

Completed bids must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance no later than 9:00hrs on April 7, 2026, where they will be opened in the presence of bidders’ representatives.

This year’s National Budget allocated $113.2 billion to support food security, including $1.9 billion specifically for the livestock industry.