MARAD, Coast Guard take safety campaign to Region Two

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard recently concluded a maritime exercise and safety campaign along the Pomeroon river.

The two agencies engaged boat operators and residents concerning issues relating to compliance with maritime regulations, as well as inspection and certification of vessels, training, examination, and certification of boat operators.

Registrar of Ships, Gale Culley-Greene handing over a life vest to Head teacher of Martindale Primary School

This campaign was organised to spread awareness of the importance of compliance with these regulations to ensure safety on the waterways.

Registrar of Ships, Gale Culley-Greene, River Navigation Officer, Captain Romain Seurattan and Emergency Response Coordinator, Captain John Flores accompanied the team as they engaged with operators in and along the Charity, and Pomeroon to Moruca areas.

Registrar of Ships, Gale Culley-Greene during the engagement at St. Monica’s Mission

During an engagement with the Charity Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Culley-Greene emphasised the importance of having vessels licensed once traversing the waterways.

She highlighted a few exemptions from vessel licensing, such as pleasure crafts measuring five metres without machinery, government vessels used for non-commercial purposes, Amerindian vessels, and military vessels.

Culley-Greene also noted the requirements for obtaining licensing for vessels, which include an application detailing the dimensions of the vessel, photos of the vessel, proof of address, proof of ownership, copy of Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificate, builder’s certificate, and requisite payment.

Residents of St. Monica’s Mission

The team also met with residents and boat operators at St. Monica’s Mission.

Life vests were also distributed at the Martindale and Marlborough Primary Schools as part of an awareness campaign.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

