Maruranau Secondary School nears completion

The construction of Maruranau Secondary School in the deep south Rupununi, Region Nine, is nearing completion and will soon support the government’s ongoing efforts to expand access to quality education in hinterland communities.

Designed to accommodate approximately 400 students from the villages of Maruranau, Shea, and Awarewanau, the new facility will transition learners from primary tops into a modern, purpose-built secondary institution.

This development represents a critical step in addressing long-standing disparities in educational access caused by geographic isolation.

Final touches being added to the Maruranau Secondary School in Region Nine

For years, students in these communities faced challenges such as limited subject offerings, inadequate learning spaces, and restricted access to trained secondary-level educators.

The new Maruranau Secondary School in Region Nine

The establishment of Maruranau Secondary directly confronts these barriers by providing a structured environment where students can benefit from a comprehensive secondary curriculum, improved resources, and enhanced teaching support.

The new school’s impact is expected to be far-reaching by bringing quality secondary education closer to home, reducing the need for students to travel long distances or relocate to coastal regions.

Importantly, the school will play a transformative role in community development with increased access to education and by providing young people in the deep south Rupununi with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue higher education.