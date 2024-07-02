Mashabo women gain culinary skills through cookery training

Fifteen women from the Mashabo community in Region Two have recently gained culinary skills through a cookery training programme led by the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

Women who completed the training with representatives of the GTA

During the intensive two-day course, participants were taught essential food safety practices and were encouraged to incorporate indigenous ingredients into traditional Guyanese dishes.

According to the GTA, the training featured a variety of recipes, including creative dishes such as farine fried rice, farine potato balls, and farine callaloo cook-up.

Participants also prepared familiar meals like vegetable salad, corn on the cob, metemgee, macaroni pie, breaded fried fish, baked chicken in pineapple sauce, and soya balls.

As part of the broader initiative to empower women and vulnerable groups, the village of Mashabo will see the construction of an Eco-Restaurant while Mainstay will benefit from the establishment of a bakery.

Some of what was prepared

These projects are supported by a contract valued at $77,716,674, signed in March 2024 between the Government of Guyana, through the BNTF, and Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Service.

Previously, the women of Mainstay received training from the Ministry in various fields such as bakery, digital marketing, and quality service delivery.

According to the GTA, these initiatives have equipped the women with the necessary skills to provide delicious meals and excellent customer service, strengthening their capacity to contribute to their communities and the local economy.

The women of Mashabo who participated in the training The women of Mashabo who participated in the training Some of what was prepared Training in session

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

