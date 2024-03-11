Search

Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Results

March 11, 2024

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is thrilled to announce the winners of the Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Competition, which showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Guyana.

The judges panel composed of esteemed judges who had a challenging task of choosing amongst some 25 bands.

The winners of the Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Results are as follows:

Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Results

Full Costume BandsName of Designers
Large Bands
1stMuneshwers/GYSBINeilson Nurse
2ndMinistry of Culture, Youth and SportRandy Madray
3rdMinistry of Natural ResourceNeilson Nurse
4thMinistry of Public WorksOlympia Small-Sonaram
Medium Bands
1stMinistry of Housing & Water – CHPAJermaine Brooms
2ndMinistry of EducationNeilson Nurse
3rdMinistry of HealthSean Thomas
Small Bands  
1stHeritage BandNeilson Nurse
2ndMinistry of Local Government and Regional DevelopmentNeilson Nurse
3rdMinistry of Human Services and Social SecurityMaxi Williams
Semi-Costume Bands
Large Bands
   
1stMinistry of AgricultureOlympia Small- Sonaram
Medium Bands
1stOffice of The Prime MinisterOlympia Small-Sonaram
2ndRegional Democratic Council 6Maurice Richards
Small Bands
1stMinistry of LabourNeilson Nurse
Queen of The Band    
1stMinistry of Public WorksOlympia Small-Sonaram
2ndMinistry of Human Services and Social SecurityMaxi Williams
3rdGYSBI/MuneshwersNeilson Nurse
King of The Band
1stMinistry of Public WorksOlympia Small-Sonaram
 Ministry of AgricultureOlympia Small-Sonaram
 Ministry of EducationNeilson Nurse
Female Individual
1stMinistry of Public WorksOlympia Small-Sonaram
2ndMinistry of Human Services and Social SecurityMaxi Williams
3rdMinistry of Home AffairsMaxi Williams
Male Individual 
1stMinistry of Human Service and Social SecurityMaxi Williams
2ndMinistry of Natural ResourcesNeilson Nurse
3rdMinistry of HealthSean Thomas
Float Non-Commercial 
1stMinistry of HealthSean Thomas
2ndMinistry of Tourism, Industry and CommerceNeilson Nurse
3rdMinistry of Public WorksOlympia Small-Sonaram
Float Commercial
1stMuneshwers/GYSBINeilson Nurse
2ndGuyoilRoger Evelyn
Road March 
1stMelissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts 

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport extends congratulations to all the winners and would like to express gratitude to all participants for their outstanding performances and contributions to this year’s Mashramani celebration.

For more information please contact: Aliya Wong

Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. mcyspr4@gmail.com (592) 671-6084

CATEGORIES
TAGS