The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is thrilled to announce the winners of the Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Competition, which showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Guyana.

The judges panel composed of esteemed judges who had a challenging task of choosing amongst some 25 bands.

The winners of the Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Results are as follows:

Full Costume Bands Name of Designers Large Bands 1st Muneshwers/GYSBI Neilson Nurse 2nd Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Randy Madray 3rd Ministry of Natural Resource Neilson Nurse 4th Ministry of Public Works Olympia Small-Sonaram Medium Bands 1st Ministry of Housing & Water – CHPA Jermaine Brooms 2nd Ministry of Education Neilson Nurse 3rd Ministry of Health Sean Thomas Small Bands 1st Heritage Band Neilson Nurse 2nd Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Neilson Nurse 3rd Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Maxi Williams Semi-Costume Bands Large Bands 1st Ministry of Agriculture Olympia Small- Sonaram Medium Bands 1st Office of The Prime Minister Olympia Small-Sonaram 2nd Regional Democratic Council 6 Maurice Richards Small Bands 1st Ministry of Labour Neilson Nurse Queen of The Band 1st Ministry of Public Works Olympia Small-Sonaram 2nd Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Maxi Williams 3rd GYSBI/Muneshwers Neilson Nurse King of The Band 1st Ministry of Public Works Olympia Small-Sonaram Ministry of Agriculture Olympia Small-Sonaram Ministry of Education Neilson Nurse Female Individual 1st Ministry of Public Works Olympia Small-Sonaram 2nd Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Maxi Williams 3rd Ministry of Home Affairs Maxi Williams Male Individual 1st Ministry of Human Service and Social Security Maxi Williams 2nd Ministry of Natural Resources Neilson Nurse 3rd Ministry of Health Sean Thomas Float Non-Commercial 1st Ministry of Health Sean Thomas 2nd Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Neilson Nurse 3rd Ministry of Public Works Olympia Small-Sonaram Float Commercial 1st Muneshwers/GYSBI Neilson Nurse 2nd Guyoil Roger Evelyn Road March 1st Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport extends congratulations to all the winners and would like to express gratitude to all participants for their outstanding performances and contributions to this year’s Mashramani celebration.

For more information please contact: Aliya Wong

Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. mcyspr4@gmail.com (592) 671-6084

