Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Results
The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is thrilled to announce the winners of the Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Competition, which showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Guyana.
The judges panel composed of esteemed judges who had a challenging task of choosing amongst some 25 bands.
The winners of the Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Results are as follows:
Mashramani 2024 Costume and Float Parade Results
|Full Costume Bands
|Name of Designers
|Large Bands
|1st
|Muneshwers/GYSBI
|Neilson Nurse
|2nd
|Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
|Randy Madray
|3rd
|Ministry of Natural Resource
|Neilson Nurse
|4th
|Ministry of Public Works
|Olympia Small-Sonaram
|Medium Bands
|1st
|Ministry of Housing & Water – CHPA
|Jermaine Brooms
|2nd
|Ministry of Education
|Neilson Nurse
|3rd
|Ministry of Health
|Sean Thomas
|Small Bands
|1st
|Heritage Band
|Neilson Nurse
|2nd
|Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
|Neilson Nurse
|3rd
|Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
|Maxi Williams
|Semi-Costume Bands
|Large Bands
|1st
|Ministry of Agriculture
|Olympia Small- Sonaram
|Medium Bands
|1st
|Office of The Prime Minister
|Olympia Small-Sonaram
|2nd
|Regional Democratic Council 6
|Maurice Richards
|Small Bands
|1st
|Ministry of Labour
|Neilson Nurse
|Queen of The Band
|1st
|Ministry of Public Works
|Olympia Small-Sonaram
|2nd
|Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
|Maxi Williams
|3rd
|GYSBI/Muneshwers
|Neilson Nurse
|King of The Band
|1st
|Ministry of Public Works
|Olympia Small-Sonaram
|Ministry of Agriculture
|Olympia Small-Sonaram
|Ministry of Education
|Neilson Nurse
|Female Individual
|1st
|Ministry of Public Works
|Olympia Small-Sonaram
|2nd
|Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
|Maxi Williams
|3rd
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Maxi Williams
|Male Individual
|1st
|Ministry of Human Service and Social Security
|Maxi Williams
|2nd
|Ministry of Natural Resources
|Neilson Nurse
|3rd
|Ministry of Health
|Sean Thomas
|Float Non-Commercial
|1st
|Ministry of Health
|Sean Thomas
|2nd
|Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
|Neilson Nurse
|3rd
|Ministry of Public Works
|Olympia Small-Sonaram
|Float Commercial
|1st
|Muneshwers/GYSBI
|Neilson Nurse
|2nd
|Guyoil
|Roger Evelyn
|Road March
|1st
|Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts
The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport extends congratulations to all the winners and would like to express gratitude to all participants for their outstanding performances and contributions to this year’s Mashramani celebration.
For more information please contact: Aliya Wong
Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. mcyspr4@gmail.com (592) 671-6084