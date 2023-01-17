Massive developments are underway as $136.1B allocated for roads, bridges

– over 100 per cent increase in the sector

A colossal $136.1 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Public Works to transform bridges and road networks as the enhancement of the land transport services progresses.

The announcement was made by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh during the presentation of budget 2023 under the theme “Improving lives today, building prosperity for tomorrow.”

“Our transport infrastructure is being expanded and upgraded at a pace that has never been seen before in the entire history of this country. The results are physical changes to the physical landscape, and in particular to our transport networks… Amounts totalling $136.1 billion have been allocated to enhance our roads and bridges network across the country,” he said.

This year’s transformational budgetary allocation is more than a 100 per cent increase compared to the $67.9 billion in 2022.

Projects that will commence and continue with funding from budget 2023 include:

Bridges:

Government has injected some $5.2 billion to propel works on the New Demerara River Bridge. Preparatory works have commenced on the first high span four lane permanent hybrid concrete and cable-stained structure.

Works on the US$ 2 million Corentyne River Bridge which links Guyana to Suriname is forging ahead.

Works on the Linden to Mabura road which will be linked to Lethem will be accelerated in 2023. Some $11.9 billion dollars is budgeted to advance the historic project.

The Wismar Bridge which will provide synergy to the Linden to Mabura corridor and onwards to Lethem is also being advanced.

Construction of the Kurupukari river crossing bridge is well underway.

Roads:

$38.5 billion was allocated to construct, rehabilitate, and maintain community roads, particularly in underserved areas.

$5 billion to support the rehabilitation of the Linden to Soesdyke Highway.

$10.3 billion to advance the first phase of the construction of the East Coast to East Bank Road linkage project from Ogle to Eccles.

$4.1 billion to support the clearing of a right of way between Diamond and Good Success and the construction of an alternate bypass road between Diamond and Grove.

$16.6 billion was allocated to advance the upgrade of the East Coast railway embankment road into a four-lane highway, from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau and the continuation of the Mahaica River Bridge.

$27.7 billion to upgrade and widen the Palmyra to Crabwood Creek Road into a four-lane highway.

In 2022 some $3.4 billion was spent to upgrade critical roads in the hinterland. In 2023, an additional $5 billion has been allocated to improve roads in Moruca, Port Kaituma, Issano, the North Pakaraimas and Matarkai.

