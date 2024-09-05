Massive road works to start in Region Three on Monday

Seventy-four road projects in communities across Region Three, including La Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming, West Minster, Recht Door-Zee, and Lust-en-Rust, are set to begin on Monday.

These investments followed a recent visit by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during which he pledged to improve internal roads within these communities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill met several residents of Lust-en-Rust about the massive infrastructural upgrades starting soon

Additionally, some 24 lots of roads will be upgraded in the community of Belle Vue.

The contractors were not present for the consultation with Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday but will be engaged at another forum before the weekend.

Minister Edghill said that if contractors are absent from the alternative meeting, their names will be removed from the project.

While meeting with the awarded contractors in the community of Lust-en-Rust, the public works minister stressed the need for the work to be distributed equally amongst contractors.

“Nobody is supposed to have two or three lots. The complaint has been that one set of people is getting work while others are not. I am pleased that for those of you who have turned up…This proves the fact that everybody is getting work,” the minister highlighted.

He also addressed concerns about companies submitting multiple bids under different names, emphasising the government’s commitment to fairness and transparency in its contract awards.

The ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) will be responsible for upgrading around 29 kilometres of main access roads using asphaltic concrete, while the small contractors will upgrade the internal roads in their respective areas.

Minister Edghill added that these road works are part of the government’s broader regional development agenda, aimed at boosting investment and improving living conditions for citizens.

He urged contractors to make efficient use of the mobilisation advances provided and warned that extensions for project completion will not be granted lightly.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents and contractors in the community of Lust-en- Rust, Region Three

