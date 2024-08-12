Masterplan for $6b homestead programme for single mothers completed

-Project to commence soon

The master plan for the $6 billion homestead programme along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway has been completed, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Monday.

According to the head of state’s official social media page, the master plan was unveiled at a meeting with several government ministers, technical officials, and representatives from the banking industry.

The project is expected to commence shortly.

President Ali announced plans for the innovative project, during a media conference back in June.

This innovative housing programme, incorporating agriculture, will see 500 houses being constructed on some 100 acres of land at Yarrowkabra.

These homes will be equipped with agricultural facilities and harness the power of solar energy, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for its residents.

At the opening of the now-concluded International Building Expo 2024, President Ali said the government aims to deliver on this project within six months and will see multiple ministries collaborating.

“For the first time, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Survey, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Human Services will be working together to deliver this project,” he stated.

At the heart of this transformative plan, each plot of land will feature several coconut or breadfruit trees in the front yard and the installation of a 20 x 40 shade house to the rear of the house.

Equipped with advanced agricultural technology, these shade houses are designed to boost food production and provide a steady income for families.

By integrating sustainable agriculture, single mothers earn, guaranteeing a way out of poverty into a middle-income family.

The administration continues to outline its plan to provide proper living conditions and enhance the economic stability and quality of life for thousands of families, focusing on setting standards for low-income housing.

