Mathematics intervention initiative launched

The Ministry of Education launched the Mathematics Intervention Initiative, targeting 50 schools nationwide that aims to enhance the performance of teachers and students in Mathematics, through the introduction of Math Monitors.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand highlighted that while Mathematics presents challenges across the Caribbean, her ministry is dedicated to implementing programmes designed to improve student performance in this subject.

Minister Of Education Priya Manickchand

With the introduction of this initiative on Tuesday, Minister Manickchand is confident that the pass rate for Mathematics in 2025 will rise to at least 40%, compared to 34% in 2023 and 31% in 2024.

The monitors, all retired educators, will use their expertise, and training to advance the subject. They will be visiting classrooms to ensure that Math teachers are effectively teaching the curriculum and that it is being completed on schedule.

‘Head, Deputies, HODs and teachers are the most important components of this programme…also the monitors’, minister Manickchand emphasised.

She also noted that the ministry will provide additional resources, including textbooks, graph books, scientific calculators, geometry sets, and past papers.

Some of the math resources to be allocated to schools

To address any concerns or request additional assistance, a hotline number, 736-MATH, is available for teachers and others involved.

“We are using technology fully to blend the two and to maximise the use of both, so there are going to be math lessons twice a week, more if we think it’s necessary, on the learning channel at a scheduled time,” Minister Manickchand added.

She continued, “There is going to be standardised diagnostics, standardised tests, topic by topic to see where students are weak.”

Additional quizzes and lessons are accessible online and on the learning channel’s YouTube page.

A section of those in attendance

The rollout of this initiative follows an instruction from His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to implement immediate remedial measures in schools across the country.

The government remains committed to improving the quality of education for all Guyanese.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

