Meadowbank fisherfolk to benefit from improved infrastructure, other improvements

Following another visit by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to the Meadowbank Wharf in Georgetown, the area will undergo additional improvements as part of the government’s efforts to enhance the working environment for those plying their trade.

President Ali accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Thursday, embarked on an early-morning visit to the area.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with fisherfolk at Meadowbank Wharf

The head of state interacted with vendors and fisherfolk and listened to concerns about the conditions under which they ply their trade.

One of the topical issues raised was the need for running water in the area and the rehabilitation of the wharf. They also requested additional lights to be installed so they can work safely in the wee hours.

“One of the things we want to do, is we want to make it easier for you all,” the President reassured the anxious fisherfolk in response.

He announced that the road leading to the wharf will be rehabilitated and standpipes will be erected at the location.

A shed will also be constructed to accommodate the fisherfolks.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with fisherfolk at Meadowbank Wharf

President Ali also instructed that the design for the wharf be submitted within two weeks so that works on the wharf can be facilitated.

The Meadowbank Wharf has over the past few years benefitted from significant improvement – a commitment by President Ali in 2022, following a similar visit. Lights and washroom facilities have been provided and are in working condition.

Ranks of the police force have also established a permanent presence at the location to ensure the safety of those plying their trade.

One fisherman said, “Mr President, since the last time you came to now, there’s great improvement because we get to come to work early … we get the toilet…we get the security.”

President Ali continues to conduct impromptu visits to several locations across the nation, to experience first-hand, the challenges faced by all sections of society daily.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with fisherfolk at Meadowbank Wharf

