Mega projects will be completed under PPP/C Govt’s first term – PM assures

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has reassured the nation that all the mega projects of the PPP/C Government will be completed during its first five years in office.

PM Phillips took the floor of the National Assembly early this morning, adding his voice to a motion brought by Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson, who had asked that the House put the massive Gas-to-Shore Project on hold, and have it sent to the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Natural Resources for further review.

Prime Minister, Hon Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips.

That motion was however voted down by the government side of the house.

The prime minister noted that the project, like all others initiated by the government, will be executed, and will benefit all Guyanese.

“Mr. Speaker, the honourable member [David Patterson] does not produce any report that says clearly to this hoax, that the Wales Gas-to-Shore project is not feasible. The gas to shore project will be a reality in this term of the PPP/C.

Mr. Speaker, we have a manifesto where we told the people that we will deliver all the energy mix that will comprise solar, hydro and wind, and Mr. Speaker we have singled out the Gas-to-Shore project for completion before December 2025.”

In like fashion, PM Phillips also reassured Guyanese that the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project will begin construction before the December 2025 timeline.

Affirming that the rhetoric of the opposition was destined for failure, he reminded that Guyanese would have now been paying a fraction of the cost of electricity, had the then APNU/AFC opposition not voted against the project.

“Had they supported that project, the people of Guyana would have been benefitting from energy at a far reduced costs than we are paying today, since 2017. And that is what we expect the honourable member to come and remind us also, and not to get involved in revisionism.”

Another major project that will be completed before the five-year term of government expires is the construction of the Linden to Mabura Hill highway.

That road is the gateway to Guyana’s mineral rich interior.

The prime minister said Guyanese can rest assured that under the PPP/C Government, there will be good governance, noting that Guyana is on a development trajectory.

“I want to assure this hHouse and all the people of Guyana, that in a transparent manner, all the mega projects will be managed to completion by this government. That is our promise to the people of Guyana,” PM Phillips affirmed.