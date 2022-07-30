Melanie to benefit from community improvement projects soon

Residents of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara can expect to benefit from a host of community improvement projects come Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The projects are being executed through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, as part of a holistic approach to empower residents with the tools to effect change within their communities.

Minister, Nigel Dharamlall on Saturday said the issues of garbage disposal and clean-up services will be addressed on the ground.

“We can put some people in place, put some resources and get Melanie cleaned up by the end of next weekend. We are going to bring the original people; we will bring in some of the engineers. A team of us will get back here on Wednesday afternoon, we’ll do a walkabout, try to resolve as many issues as we could on the ground”, the minister noted.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall interacting with a resident of Melanie, ECD

The announcement was made during a community outreach spearheaded by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is currently performing the duties of President.

This is a direct response from the government to address concerns raised by its citizens promptly.

Further, the minister has committed to the establishment of a community development group in the area. This will provide the residents with a platform to launch issues they would like addressed.

Additionally, the ministry will be lending its support to clean the community playground to have youths meaningfully engaged.

The minister called on residents to play their part in ensuring the ground is kept clean.

Youth clubs will also receive the necessary support from the government.

Residents during the community outreach in Melanie, ECD

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall highlighted the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali- Government’s infrastructural initiative that will see all road works being done in asphaltic concrete or rigid surface concrete. With the use of these materials roads are more durable and safer for commuters.

This initiative is also geared to provide jobs on a large scale and community development, as contractors and residents are being employed to carry out infrastructural works in their area.

“So small projects that could be done in Melanie, we would like the residents of Melanie to be fixing the things in Melanie. So, if we got to rehabilitate the school, we would like to see contractors from Melanie fixing the schools. If we got to fix the fence, we would like to see contractors from Melanie fixing the fence on the health centre,” Minister Dharamlall emphasised.

So, far government has rolled out this initiative in Region Six and is working to ensure it is implemented countrywide. Other ministers were present at the outreach-engagement which was led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

