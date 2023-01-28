Men on Mission joined hands to enhance South Vryheid’s Lust Community Centre Ground

On Saturday 28th January 2023, Assistant Commissioner of Police K.Pareshram, Major Dwayne Carter in partnership with the Minister of Local Government Honourable Nigel Dharamlall, other Ranks of the Joint Services, the business community and community leaders in Vryheid’s Lust South, East Coast Demerara embarked on a Men on Mission Initiative to enhance the community playground.

This was as a result of a visit in August 2022, by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, where one of the main concerns was to have the playground fenced and paved, so that the youths and residents can gather in a conducive environment.

The enhancement of the ground will see an increase in social and recreational activities, thereby building a stronger relationship with the community.

Minister Dharamlall, through his Ministry, pledged his support to have the project completed promptly.

Resources were garnered by the Administration of the Regional Division 4C and the Guyana Defense Force. Further commitments were made by other stakeholders and the Ministry of Local Governement.

The project is expected to be completed by next Sunday, which will see a follow up visit by the Honourable Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, and Minister Dharamlall, who will host a community meeting at the said venue to discuss with residents plans to move the community forward.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

