Message By the Hon. Kwame McCoy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Information and Public Affairs On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day – 3 May 2025

On this World Press Freedom Day, we reflect on the indispensable role of a free and ethical press in upholding democracy. The advent of Artificial Intelligence presents both unprecedented opportunities and formidable challenges for journalism. While AI offers the potential to revolutionise fact-checking, data analysis, and real-time reporting, it simultaneously enables the rampant spread of misinformation, deepfakes, and algorithmic bias, threatening the very credibility of the media.

In Guyana, we have witnessed the disturbing rise of misinformation and disinformation, including from some corners of the media that have abandoned professional ethics in favour of blatant political bias. This erosion of standards constitutes a creeping breakdown of the sacred principles that have long guided the Fourth Estate. The press, in its entirety, must reclaim its essential role as a bastion of truth and accountability, grounded in objectivity, integrity, and adherence to universal journalistic ethics.

The Fourth Estate is not merely a profession but a pillar of our democratic society. Its credibility must be protected not only by government or institutions but by those who serve within its ranks. Today calls for collective reflection, critical introspection, and the strengthening of institutional guardrails. Where the absence of oversight contributes to decline, corrective measures must be contemplated, not to curtail freedom, but to preserve it through accountability.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government proudly stands on a consistent record of protecting and promoting press freedom in Guyana. We have worked deliberately to foster a dynamic and enabling environment for media to flourish, encouraging diverse voices and constructive public dialogue.

In this age of artificial intelligence, the stakes are even higher. As information becomes more easily manipulated, the collective responsibility to preserve the truth must intensify. Let us commit to ensuring that AI technologies are applied ethically, used to uplift rather than destabilise, and deployed in service of the public good, not in the service of chaos or ideological warfare.

As we mark this important day, the Government of Guyana reaffirms its recognition of the critical value of the Fourth Estate within the democratic tapestry of our society. We acknowledge the tireless work, sacrifices, and integrity of professional journalists, editors, producers, and all media practitioners and ancillary workers across our country. We extend solidarity to our national and global media fraternity, joining hands in the annual commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.

We also express our deepest regret and sorrow at the loss of dozens of journalists in current war zones and under oppressive conditions around the world. Their courage in the face of danger and their unwavering pursuit of truth serve as a sobering reminder of the high price many pay for press freedom. We stand in solidarity with their families, their colleagues, and with the global community in mourning these irreplaceable voices of truth and remembering their legacies.

Finally, we acknowledge and commend the critical role of UNESCO in championing and defending the principles of press freedom worldwide. Through its tireless advocacy, programming, and annual convening on this day, UNESCO has remained a vital guardian of the rights of journalists and the global imperative to preserve free, pluralistic, and independent media in every society.

May this day renew our shared commitment to truth, transparency, and democratic resilience.

