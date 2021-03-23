Message from Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P., Minister of Agriculture in observance of World Meteorological Day 2021

Every year on March 23, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) commemorates the coming into force of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization in 1950. Today, Guyana joins the rest of the world in observing World Meteorological Day 2021 under the theme “The Ocean, our Climate and Weather”. This year’s theme focuses specifically on connecting the ocean, climate, and weather within the Earth System. It also marks the launch of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

Generally, when we think about the weather and climate, we only think about what is taking place in the atmosphere. Persons need to understand the important role the ocean plays in shaping our climate and weather patterns.

Accounting for some 70% of the Earth’s surface, the ocean is a major driver of the world’s weather and climate and plays a central role in climate change.

The Hydrometeorological Service in collaboration with other Meteorological agencies across the globe, continuously monitors what takes place in the Atlantic and other oceans to accurately document and disseminate information to positively impact the lives of citizens and farmers alike.

Today, the growing impacts of climate change and climate variability are making ocean observations, research, and services more critical than ever before.

The relationships between climate change, climate variability and agriculture are complex and manifold. They involve climatic and environmental factors, as well as social and economic responses. Understanding and predicting weather and climate patterns are especially critical to the Agricultural sector as it directly impacts farmers who decide which crops to plant and when, based in part on the seasons and soil moisture levels. Crop and food prices may increase when weather that is too wet or too dry adversely affects crops. Varying weather patterns can also affect livestock management and development.

One of Guyana’s major agricultural income-earning industries also depends on the ocean. The fishing industry, which is valued at approximately $8.3Billion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employs over 15,000 persons, directly and indirectly. This serves as a major boost to rural development and an important contributor to Guyana’s export earnings. Additionally, it contributes to food and nutrition security, since a significant percentage of our protein intake comes from fish and other seafood products.

Understanding climate, weather, and the ocean remain extremely important in Guyana’s context as the most populated area in our country – our coastland is below mean sea level. Climate change has contributed heavily to rising sea levels, which can result in overtopping at various vulnerable points along our sea defense. These breaches, in addition to instances of high-intensity rainfall, have resulted in prolonged flooding in farming, commercial and residential areas.

Since taking office, the Government of Guyana has been working to significantly boost the country’s drainage capacity. With most of our agricultural production also taking place on our coastland, there has been a significant increase in Government’s spending to further develop the country’s sea defense and drainage and irrigation infrastructure.

In 2020, 12 new pumps were procured to boost the country’s current drainage capacity. Additional funds were also secured in the budget to procure additional pumps in 2021 to address the ongoing challenges posed by sea-level rise and extreme rainfall events. These will help to complement the country’s existing drainage infrastructure and allow for a 24-hour drainage system to be in place.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydrometeorological Service continues to advance in its meteorological monitoring and reporting capabilities, to reduce the risk of disaster. Hydromet is leading several important initiatives during 2021 and the coming years to address priorities, these include:

The commissioning of a National Flood Early Warning

Expanding hydrometeorological monitoring

Services in crop and soil irrigation requirements for agricultural areas

Improvement and expansion in climate forecasting

Strengthened data management

Intensified water quality testing and river profiling

As we join with the rest of the world to observe World Meteorological Day 2021, I want to encourage all Guyanese to embrace eco-friendlier practices such as conserving water, reducing waste and the use of pollutants to protect our oceans in addition to effectively utilizing the available resources to fully understand how the ocean influences weather and climate phenomena as we work together towards building resilient societies.

Happy World Meteorological Day 2021!