Message from the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the occasion of CARICOM Day 2022

Today marks a significant milestone in the achievement of an inter -governmental institution with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas in 1 973 known as the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM).

Forty-nine years ago, Guyana along with Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, initiated a regional integration initiative signaling a process towards achieving a robust and united Caribbean Community.

In 1989, the Region moved towards deepening the Community’s regional integration efforts to take advantage of the opportunities and to buffer against the challenges occasioned by the globalization phenomena.

Our CARICOM family – fifteen Member States and five Associate Members – focuses on the priorities enshrined in the Revised Treaty. The inherent vulnerabilities due to our smallness as Member States reinforced the need for the Community to remain committed to providing a better standard of living and quality of life for the people of the CARICOM Member States.

The Community has demonstrated the need to consolidate the organisation’s efforts towards resilience building against exogenous shocks which pose a threat to the community as a whole. The most recent threat to the Community was the health crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Community’s tireless efforts in combatting, is testimony to the value and purpose of CARICOM.

The successful implementation of the priorities of the community involves all stakeholders in the pursuit of a viable and competitive region, with CARICOM being our viable alternative. Member States will continue to pursue the implementation of the Region’ s initiatives which are clearly defined and outlined in the Agreement and embraced by all Member States.

Guyana remains a very active and committed Member State and will continue to provide leadership in our efforts to deepen and strengthen this valuabl e institution known as CARICOM.

Happy CARICOM Day!

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

